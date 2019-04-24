Congress took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday after reports emerged that the Bharatiya Janata Party had denied rumours of a press conference. It was earlier rumoured that PM Modi will hold a press conference at the Taj Ganges hotel in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday.

"Tumse na ho payega," Congress wrote on Twitter.

According to reports, the PM would have addressed the media after filing his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi constituency on Friday. It could have been his first press conference since taking office in 2014.

The Opposition leaders had earlier accused the PM of not facing the media's questions and claimed that the previous interviews were rehearsed and not natural.

The announcement came after an hour-long 'non-political interview' that the PM had with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar where he spoke about his personal life, likes and dislikes, and interestingly, his relationship with his counterparts. For example, PM Modi said that he has an amicable relationship with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.