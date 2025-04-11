PM Modi to hand over GI certificates for 21 Products in Varanasi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Friday, during which he will distribute Geographical Indication (GI) certificates for 21 newly registered products of Uttar Pradesh.

Of the 21 recipients, nine are artisans and producers from Varanasi, underscoring the city's role as a vibrant hub of traditional craftsmanship and cultural heritage.

Padma Shri awardee and GI expert Rajni Kant, who has been instrumental in advancing GI registrations across India, shared his views ahead of the event.

"I am playing a small role in the progress of GI in Banaras and the whole of India," he said.

"Since the GI Act came into force in 2003, this is the first time in the country that GI certificates will be distributed for 21 products in one event, and that too by the Prime Minister," Kant said.

He highlighted that with these new inclusions, the total number of GI-tagged products from Uttar

Pradesh will reach 77, placing it among the top states in India in terms of GI recognition.

"It's a proud moment, Kashi alone has 32 GI-tagged products, supporting around 20 lakh people and generating an annual business of about Rs 25,500 crore," he said.

Emphasising the national impact of the GI movement, he said: "The journey that started in Kashi has now reached Arunachal Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands."

Apart from the GI event, PM Modi's Varanasi visit includes inaugurating a transit hostel at Police Lines, new police barracks in Ramnagar, four rural roads, and beautification works along Shastri Ghat and Samne Ghat.

Additional urban development projects under the Railways and Varanasi Development Authority will also be launched.

A major portion of the Rs 3,880 crore development push will focus on upgrading the city's power infrastructure, including the construction of 15 new substations, the installation of transformers, and laying 1,500 km of new power lines.

(With inputs from IANS)