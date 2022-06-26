Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed cyclist Adil Altaf from Srinagar while addressing the 90th episode of the 'Mann Ki Baat" programme.

"Father of Adil Altaf from Srinagar, who won the gold in 70 km cycling, does tailoring work, but, has left no stone unturned to fulfill his son's dreams. Today Adil has brought pride to his father and the entire Jammu-Kashmir", the Prime Minister said.

Incredible story of Adil Altaf of Jammu and Kashmir! #KheloIndia #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/djeL7CuuHL — Mann Ki Baat Updates मन की बात अपडेट्स (@mannkibaat) June 26, 2022

Twenty-year-old Adil Altaf won the gold medal in the boys' individual 70 kilometers cycle road race at the Khelo India Youth Games. His father Shah Altaf Hussain owns a tailoring shop in Srinagar.

Getting a cycle for Adil was a difficult task for a poor family

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the success story of Altaf Hussain, his father is very proud of his son, who has created a history. "I am proud of my son", he said.

Narrating his economic condition Altaf Hussain said that getting a cycle for Adil was difficult rather impossible for him due to his financial condition.

Quoting the father of Adil Altaf, a news agency reported that the poor family was not in a position to buy a cycle for him (Adil).

"I used to work as a weaver before running this small shop. Getting him a cycle worth 5,000 or 15,000 was tough and I would work extra hours to support him", reports said while quoting the proud father.

Adil creates history by winning gold for J&K

As reported earlier Adil Altaf has created history winning one gold and two silver medals in cycling in "Khelo India Youth Games" held at Haryana earlier this morning.

Adil Altaf is a native of Lal Bazar of Srinagar city of Jammu and Kashmir. The promising cyclist of Srinagar city has set an inspiring example for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

It was all due to the performance of Adil Altaf that first-time the Jammu and Kashmir has won the title of runner-up in cycling.

Adil created a new record by winning the gold medal in the 70 km event of the boy's category. For the first time, a player from Jammu and Kashmir has won two medals in cycling sport.