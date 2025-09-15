Uttarakhand Waqf Board President Shadab Shams on Monday expressed confidence that the Narendra Modi-led government has rekindled hopes for poor Muslims to secure their rightful place, as the Supreme Court is set to pronounce its decision on petitions challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai is expected to deliver its ruling on whether to stay the -- legislation that has drawn sharp criticism from petitioners but has been strongly defended by the Centre as a step towards curbing misuse of Waqf properties and ensuring transparency in their management.

Speaking to IANS, Shams said, "Today, the Supreme Court is going to give its decision on the Waqf Amendment Act. These include Waqf by user, entry of non-Muslims in the Waqf Board and notification of property. We hope that the Supreme Court's decision will be historic, and we will welcome it. PM Modi and the Government of India have raised our hopes that poor Muslims will get their rights."

He emphasised that for decades, only a "few rich" Muslims had benefitted from the Waqf system, leaving the poor deprived, and extended gratitude to the Modi government for taking steps to "improve" the conditions of underprivileged Muslims.

Slamming those opposing the Act, Shams said, "What have you people done in 75 years? It is in front of everyone. Now whatever the Modi government does will be in front of everyone. Those who do good will be applauded, and those who do bad will be abused. We will go to the public court. The people of the country will decide whether we have done good work with clean intentions or bad work."

He also reflected on the misuse of the Waqf system, stating, "Waqf had a great concept, but it was looted, it was made a pleasure resort for some people, it was taken over by some parties, some political leaders encroached, and only the rich benefited from it."

Shams maintained that those protesting the Act would continue to do so regardless of the outcome but asserted that the coming times would be transformative for the Muslim community.

"The verdict will be in favour of the nation and will show a mirror to those protesting," he added.

"The Muslims of the country are realising that those who protested earlier, the court accepted their protest only on three issues and rejected all other issues. It is clear from this that their earlier protest was useless. Now, how justified their protest is on these three issues will be decided today," Shams said.

(With inputs from IANS)