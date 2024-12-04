On the occasion of Navy Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his admiration and gratitude towards the Indian Navy, highlighting their pivotal role in safeguarding the nation's maritime interests.

In a post shared on the social media platform X, the Prime Minister lauded the unwavering dedication and courage of the naval forces.

"On Navy Day, we salute the valiant personnel of the Indian Navy who protect our seas with unmatched courage and dedication. Their commitment ensures the safety, security, and prosperity of our nation. We also take great pride in India's rich maritime history," PM Modi wrote.

Emphasising the strategic importance of maritime strength, PM Modi quoted the ancient Sanskrit phrase, "Jalmev Yasya, Balmev Tasya (Who keeps control of the ocean is the most powerful)."

He further added, "Today, we salute our heroes who sacrificed their lives for this nation's soil. The Indian Navy provides protection and guards our seas and coastal areas. Our Indian Navy has contributed significantly to many historic events, be it the Goa Liberation Movement or the 1971 India-Pakistan war."

The Prime Minister also underscored the Navy's role in humanitarian efforts, saying, "The Indian Navy has contributed to social causes, often stepping in to save humanity in times of crisis."

In a video message shared on X, PM Modi also mentioned the poetic phrase which according to him is said for the Indian navy,

"Chalo nayi misaal ho, badho naya kamaal ho, jhuko nahi, ruko nahi, badhe chalo, badhe chalo (Let's set new examples, stride to new heights, don't bow down, don't stop, keep moving forward)." Praising the bravery of the naval forces, he added, "Every Indian is filled with energy with your roar, I extend my special wishes to all the members of the Indian Navy."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended his wishes saying, "As the country celebrates the Navy Day today, I extend my greetings and warm wishes to all Indian Navy personnel and their families."

"The Indian Navy is an important pillar in the national security architecture, safeguarding India's Maritime Security. Our Navy plays a pivotal role in ensuring safe, secure and stable seas reaffirming our stature as the Preferred Security Partner and First Responder in the Indian Ocean Region," he wrote in a post on X.

Indian Navy Day is celebrated annually on December 4 honouring and recognising the critical role of the Indian Navy in safeguarding the nation's maritime interests and security.

This year marks the anniversary of Operation Trident, a landmark naval mission carried out during the 1971 Indo-Pak war that showcased the strategic brilliance of the Indian Navy.

(With inputs from IANS)