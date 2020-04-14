While addressing the nation for the fifth time in a month, amid the light of coronavirus outbreak, PM Narendra Modi has decided to extend the complete lockdown till May 3, 2020. An official tweet has also been shared from PM Modi's account which stated that the lockdown has been extended and everyone is advised to stay inside their houses.

The tweet was shared from the official twitter handle of PMO India, which read, "पूरी निष्ठा के साथ 3 मई तक लॉकडाउन के नियमों का पालन करें, जहां हैं, वहां रहें, सुरक्षित रहें। वयं राष्ट्रे जागृयाम", हम सभी राष्ट्र को जीवंत और जागृत बनाए रखेंगे: PM @narendramodi #IndiaFightsCorona." PM Modi has urged the nation to respect the corona warriors who are fighting the disease on the frontline such as doctors, nurses, cleaning staffs, Police officers etc.

Now, many people were really excited and looking forward to the end of the lockdown so that they can finally go back to their daily routine. While the news of the extension might be disheartening for those people, meme brigade has something that might cheer you up for a while. As soon the extension was announced, trollers and memers stated sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms, which are relatable AF.

Check out these funny yet relatable memes from Twitter

One who was waiting for the lockdown to get over:

Lockdown extended till 3 may...

*Smokers and people who don't have any alcohol ??#Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/GtftQfPqC2 — ?Blue? (@Preeti__Shetty) April 14, 2020

#Lockdown2



Me watching modi ji extending the lockdown pic.twitter.com/H3zygu4BsW — Priyanshu kumar ?? (@sciencewalaldka) April 14, 2020

Every News Anchor and News Guru right Now..!! Modi is Master Player..!!#Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/rsOlcH0UUQ — udit (@udit0201) April 14, 2020

Pic-1: When You Are Ready To Go Out Thinking Lockdown Will Be Lifted.



Pic 2- When You Heard Lockdown Extended Till 3'May. #Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/WPIdEWnjNj — Bᴇᴡᴋᴏᴏғ Lᴀᴅᴋᴀ ? (@bewkoof_ladkaa) April 14, 2020

Meanwhile, the introverts:

One who was waiting for the task:

Meanwhile those who are waiting for the next task . #Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/q0rcwXv7z5 — तूफान का देवता ᵀʰᵒʳ ? (@iStormbreaker_) April 14, 2020

When Modi ji addresses the nation & end up without giving any Task

Bhakt:#Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/ORz7OjGpGm — Ankit Prakash Ching (@arunankit46) April 14, 2020

The sleepy heads:

#Lockdown2



All indians at After 3rd May

10 AM Announcement pic.twitter.com/Nm7hkfDJmU — ? Prince ? (@_Prince_khiladi) April 14, 2020

Mat utho Anarkali lockdown 3rd May tak extend ho chuka hai #Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/XXhpXlpVYY — swati__jaiswal (@swati__jaiswal) April 14, 2020

Me, right now!

Jokes apart, it's crucial for everyone to be safe and sound at their house. In order to fight , social distancing and sanitising is a must. Let's adhere to the rules and fight this deadly virus.