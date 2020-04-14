Flying during coronavirus times Close
While addressing the nation for the fifth time in a month, amid the light of coronavirus outbreak, PM Narendra Modi has decided to extend the complete lockdown till May 3, 2020. An official tweet has also been shared from PM Modi's account which stated that the lockdown has been extended and everyone is advised to stay inside their houses.

The tweet was shared from the official twitter handle of PMO India, which read, "पूरी निष्ठा के साथ 3 मई तक लॉकडाउन के नियमों का पालन करें, जहां हैं, वहां रहें, सुरक्षित रहें। वयं राष्ट्रे जागृयाम", हम सभी राष्ट्र को जीवंत और जागृत बनाए रखेंगे: PM @narendramodi #IndiaFightsCorona." PM Modi has urged the nation to respect the corona warriors who are fighting the disease on the frontline such as doctors, nurses, cleaning staffs, Police officers etc.

Now, many people were really excited and looking forward to the end of the lockdown so that they can finally go back to their daily routine. While the news of the extension might be disheartening for those people, meme brigade has something that might cheer you up for a while. As soon the extension was announced, trollers and memers stated sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms, which are relatable AF.

Check out these funny yet relatable memes from Twitter

One who was waiting for the lockdown to get over:

Meanwhile, the introverts:

One who was waiting for the task:

The sleepy heads:

Me, right now!

Jokes apart, it's crucial for everyone to be safe and sound at their house. In order to fight , social distancing and sanitising is a must. Let's adhere to the rules and fight this deadly virus.