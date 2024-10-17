On the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings and shared his thoughts about the sage.

Taking to X, PM Modi shared an animated video in which he narrates: "The great thoughts of Maharshi Valmiki inspire crores of people and empowers them, bringing hope among lakhs and crores of Dalits."

In the inspiring narration, he went on to add: "It is the willpower that empowers youth to do anything they set their mind to. Maharshi Valmiki stressed on positive thinking and service motive was paramount for him."

Emphasising the relevance of the ancient sage in this day and age, PM Modi expressed: "His thoughts and ideals serve as inspiration and direction for New India. As the guiding light for the generations to come, he has created a great epic like Ramayan."

Valmiki Jayanti, also known as Pargat Diwas, is celebrated annually on the full moon in the month of Ashwin (as per the Hindu lunar calendar) by the Valmiki community to commemorate the birth of the ancient poet and philosopher. Valmiki is said to have lived around 500 BCE. He famously composed the epic Ramayana.

(With inputs from IANS)