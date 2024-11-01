Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed shock and grief over the demise of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MLA of Nagrota constituency in Jammu and Kashmir, Devender Singh Rana.

Rana, brother of Union Minister Jitendra Singh, passed away on Thursday at a private hospital in Haryana's Faridabad. He was 59.

In a post ox X, PM said, "Shri Devender Singh Rana Ji's untimely demise is shocking. He was a veteran leader, who worked diligently towards Jammu and Kashmir's progress. He had just won the Assembly polls and had also played a noteworthy role in making the BJP stronger in J&K. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti."

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister also expressed shock at the sudden demise of Rana. Taking to his X handle, CM Abdullah posted pictures of him and Rana having fun in the valley.

He said Rana's demise was a terrible news. "The terrible news from late last night isn't really sinking in. I know the last few years have been marked by our differences Devender but I prefer to focus on the fun times we shared together, the excellent work we did together & the memories. You have been taken from us all too soon & will be missed. May your soul rest in peace now DSR. My heart goes out to your family as I struggle to find the words to convey my condolences to them."

Rana was once a trusted lieutenant of CM Omar Abdullah and his political advisor during his previous tenure as chief minister. However, as differences cropped up, in October 2021, after more than two decades with the National Conference, Rana resigned and joined the BJP.

Expressing shock and grief over Rana's sudden demise, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha' said, "In his passing, we have lost a patriotic and widely respected leader who was committed to the well-being of the people of J&K. I extend my deepest condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti."

PDP chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also offered her condolences. "Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Devender Rana Ji. Deepest condolences to his family and loved ones," she said on X.

Devender Singh Rana had won the 2014 Assembly elections on the National Conference (NC) ticket. And in the 2024 Assembly elections, he won the same seat as a BJP candidate by a margin of 30,472 votes. His nearest rival, NC's Joginder Singh got 17,641 votes.

Rana won the 2024 Assembly election by the highest margin against his rival. No other candidate in the Assembly election could manage such a massive victory against his rival candidate.

Congress National General Secretary and MLA Ghulam Ahmed Mir expressed shock and sorrow over Rana's death. He wrote on X, "My heartfelt condolences to the family, relatives, and friends of the deceased. Having interacted with him in politics and beyond, Rana was a great, supportive, and visionary leader, an entrepreneur whose business acumen created opportunities for many in J&K."

