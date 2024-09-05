The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed immense pride and happiness as Indian Paralympic contingent sets a record of highest ever medals for our country in any Paralympics. Shri Modi praised the athletes' dedication and passion and congratulated each player for their remarkable achievements.

