The world of Indian sports witnessed a momentous occasion as Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt congratulations to athletes Pranav Soorma and Dharambir for their remarkable achievements at the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024. The athletes have brought laurels to the nation in the Men's Club Throw F51 event, with Soorma securing a silver medal and Dharambir clinching the gold, marking India's first-ever victory in this category.

On September 5, 2024, the Prime Minister took to social media to express his admiration and pride for the athletes. His posts were not just a testament to their victories but also a reflection of their indomitable spirit, perseverance, and tenacity that led them to these monumental achievements.

In his post, Shri Modi wrote, "Congratulations to Pranav Soorma for winning the Silver medal in the Men's Club Throw F51 at the #Paralympics2024! His success will motivate countless youngsters. His perseverance and tenacity are admirable. #Cheer4Bharat."

The Prime Minister's words underscored the significance of Soorma's achievement, not just as a personal victory but as an inspiration for countless young aspirants in the country. The Prime Minister's congratulatory message for Dharambir was equally effusive. He wrote, "The exceptional Dharambir creates history as he wins India's first ever Paralympic Gold in Men's Club Throw F51 event at the #Paralympics2024! This incredible achievement is because of his unstoppable spirit. India is overjoyed by this feat. #Cheer4Bharat."

The Prime Minister's words encapsulated the nation's joy and pride in Dharambir's historic achievement. The Men's Club Throw F51 event at the Paris Paralympics 2024 was a significant platform where both athletes, Pranav Soorma and Dharambir, showcased their exceptional skills and determination.

Their victories have not only etched their names in the annals of Indian sports history but have also set a benchmark for future athletes. The Prime Minister's congratulatory messages were not just an acknowledgment of their victories but also a recognition of their journey, marked by relentless hard work, determination, and an unwavering spirit. His words served as a reminder of the power of perseverance and the potential of human spirit to overcome challenges and achieve greatness.

The victories of Pranav Soorma and Dharambir are reminiscent of similar historic moments in Indian sports. In the past, Indian athletes have made the nation proud with their performances on international platforms. These victories at the Paris Paralympics 2024 add to the growing list of achievements by Indian athletes on the global stage.

Victories of Pranav Soorma and Dharambir at the Paris Paralympics 2024 are a testament to their exceptional skills, determination, and the power of human spirit. Their achievements have not only brought laurels to the nation but have also set a benchmark for future athletes. The Prime Minister's congratulatory messages underscore the significance of their victories and serve as an inspiration for countless young aspirants in the country. As the nation celebrates these victories, it also looks forward to more such moments of glory in the future.

The exceptional Dharambir creates history as he wins India’s first ever Paralympic Gold in Men’s Club Throw F51 event at the #Paralympics2024! This incredible achievement is because of his unstoppable spirit. India is overjoyed by this feat. #Cheer4Bharat pic.twitter.com/bk7seJX1fV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2024