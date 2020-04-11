Delhi Cheif Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, April 11, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to extend the lockdown beyond April 14. Taking to Twiter, Kejriwal said if the lockdown is taken away all gains would be lost as the country fights coronavirus.

"PM has taken the correct decision to extend the lockdown. Today, India's position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is important to extend it," Kejriwal tweeted.

Get latest updates on coronavirus status in India

Official confirmation awaited

Though the Delhi CM has confirmed the news on the extension of the lockdown beyond April 14, an official confirmation on the matter is still awaited.

Kejriwal's tweet came after PM Modi held video conferencing meeting with chief ministers today at 11 am.

Staggered extension discussed

PM Modi recommended 3 zones: red, green and yellow for the coronavirus lockdown depending on the severity of virus spread.

Kerala model to be adopted?

Red category - can be sealed off

Yellow category - can be locked down

Green category - can have restricted movement

'Modi gave tips to deal with lockdown blues'

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave tips to deal with the ongoing nationwide lockdown.

"We are doing well and everything is in control to fight COVID-19. The Prime Minister gave suggestions to deal with the lockdown situation," tweeted Yediyruppa in Kannada after his interaction with PM Modi through videoconferencing.

Meanwhile, several states chief ministers pitched for an extension of the 21-day nationwide lockdown, that was to end on April 14, during their virtual meeting with PM Modi.

PM Modi imposed a 21-day lockdown till April 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic and most of the states had demanded its extension.