The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated Para archer Harvinder Singh for clinching Gold medal in the Men's Individual Recurve Open event at Paris Paralympics 2024.

PM Modi lauded Harvinder Singh's exceptional performance, highlighting his precision, focus, and unwavering spirit.

A very special Gold in Para Archery!



Congratulations to Harvinder Singh for winning the Gold medal in the Men's Individual Recurve Open at the #Paralympics2024!



His precision, focus and unwavering spirit are outstanding. India is very happy with his accomplishment.… pic.twitter.com/CFFl8p7yP2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2024

