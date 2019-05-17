Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his first-ever press conference on Friday. He was accompanied by Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah.

Shah first addressed the journalists and gave a detailed report on the government's achievements since coming to power in 2014. He assured that BJP will come back with a majority.

"Today is the end of a long and successful campaign for the BJP. From BJP's point of view, this election campaign has been the one in which we have put in a lot of hard work, and also most extensive since independence," Shah said.