PM Modi-Chinese President Xi's meeting reflects pragmatic approach from India, China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping meeting on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China's Tianjin reflected a pragmatic approach from India and China of prioritising dialogue, confidence-building measures, and regional engagement.

The two leaders agreed that "mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity" must form the foundation of future ties, a report in India Narrative detailed. PM Modi and Xi Jinping discussed measures to maintain stability along the disputed borders. The two sides announced that direct flights between India and China will soon resume.

During the meeting, PM Modi emphasised the need for two nations to work together to stabilise the global economic order, the report said. He extended an invitation to Xi to attend the BRICS Summit that India will host in 2026. The two leaders reviewed the progress of India-China ties since their last meeting in Russia's Kazan in 2024.

PM Modi underlined the importance of peace and tranquility on the border areas for continued development of bilateral relations, according to MEA press release. The two leaders noted the need to strengthen people-to-people ties through direct flights and visa facilitation, building on the resumption of Kailash Manasarovar Yatra and tourist visa.

In a press release, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, "The two leaders noted with satisfaction the successful disengagement last year and the maintenance of peace and tranquility along the border areas since then. They expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question proceeding from the political perspective of their overall bilateral relations and the long-term interests of the two peoples. They recognized the important decisions taken by the two Special Representatives in their talks earlier this month, and agreed to further support their efforts."

Following the meeting, PM Modi in a post on X wrote, "Had a fruitful meeting with President Xi Jinping in Tianjin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit. We reviewed the positive momentum in India-China relations since our last meeting in Kazan. We agreed on the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in border areas and reaffirmed our commitment to cooperation based on mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity."

This was PM Modi's first visit to China since 2018 and the first since the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020 between the soldiers of the two countries at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). PM Modi, Xi Jinping held a meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Russia's Kazan in 2024. The breakthrough in bilateral talks was made possible after India and China reached an agreement on patrolling along the nearly 3500-km LAC to end the four-year-long border confrontation.

The India Narrative stated on Monday, "Yesterday's developments reflect a pragmatic approach from both New Delhi and Beijing – prioritising dialogue, confidence-building measures, and regional engagement. While deep-seated differences remain, the resumption of direct flights, commitment to border stability, and shared participation in the SCO framework point towards a slow but steady thaw in relations."

(With inputs from IANS)