A high-level meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, May 2, to review preparedness on the ground ahead of cyclonic storm Fani. Cyclone Fani is going to hit Odisha and some other eastern coastal states on Friday. PM Modi instructed senior officers of the union government to ensure preventive measures and effective relief and rescue operations in the states which are likely to bear the brunt of the cyclone.

An official statement released by the PMO stated that PM Modi directed the senior officers of the central government to maintain close coordination with officers of the affected states. The Prime Minister was briefed on the likely path of the cyclone, and the ongoing precautionary and preparatory measures being undertaken, the statement said.

After the meeting, PM Modi took to Twitter to share an image from the high-level meet along with a tweet. "Chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness relating to Cyclone Fani. The Central Government is ready to provide all possible assistance that would be required. Prayers for the safety and well-being of our citizens," tweeted Modi.

These include the provision of adequate resources, deployment of teams from NDRF and the Armed Forces, arrangements to provide drinking water and standby systems to restore power and telecom services.

"After reviewing the emerging situation, the Prime Minister instructed senior officers of the Union Government to maintain close coordination with officers of the affected States, to ensure preventive measures, and also to take effective steps for relief and rescue operations, as required," it added.

The meeting was attended by Cabinet Secretary, the Principal Secretary to the PM, the Additional Principal Secretary to the PM, the Home Secretary, and other senior officials from the IMD, NDRF, NDMA and PMO.

The cyclone is expected to hit Odisha on Friday evening. A massive evacuation process is underway in the state ahead of the landfall of the cyclonic storm. About eight lakh people would be evacuated from low-lying coastal areas to safer places in the state.

The Indian Navy and the coast guard have deployed ships and helicopters for relief and rescue operations. The NDRF is deploying 28 teams in the vulnerable areas of the state.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has asked people to not panic over the cyclone. The state government has also asked the tourists to evacuate the temple town of Puri by Thursday evening fearing the high impact of the cyclone that will result in a landslide.