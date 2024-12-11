New Delhi, on the auspicious day of December 11, 2024, a wave of spiritual fervor swept across the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Gita Jayanti, a day celebrated with great reverence and devotion. This day marks the birth of the Bhagavad Gita, the divine scripture that has guided Indian culture, spirituality, and tradition for centuries.

The Prime Minister, known for his deep-rooted faith in Indian traditions and spirituality, took to social media platform X to share his message. His post read, Greetings to all countrymen on the occasion of Gita Jayanti. This holy festival, which is celebrated as the cradle of the divine scripture guiding Indian culture, spirituality, and tradition, should show everyone the path of Karma Yoga. Jai Shri Krishna! This message, written in the national language, Hindi, resonated with millions of his followers, who joined him in celebrating this sacred day.

In his message, Modi emphasized the importance of Karma Yoga, a concept central to the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita. Karma Yoga, or the path of selfless action, is one of the several spiritual paths outlined in the Gita, and it holds a special place in Indian philosophy.

समस्त देशवासियों को गीता जयंती की अनंत शुभकामनाएं। भारतीय संस्कृति, अध्यात्म और परंपरा के मार्गदर्शक दिव्य ग्रंथ के उद्गम दिवस के रूप में मनाया जाने वाला यह पावन उत्सव हर किसी को कर्मयोग की राह दिखाए। जय श्री कृष्ण! pic.twitter.com/q2w41mGaOA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 11, 2024

The Prime Minister's emphasis on this path is a reflection of his belief in the power of action and service to the nation. In addition to his message, the Prime Minister also shared a short video clip highlighting the significance of the holy scripture. This visual representation served to further illuminate the profound wisdom contained within the Bhagavad Gita, making it more accessible to the younger generation.

This is not the first time that the Prime Minister has used a public platform to express his reverence for the Bhagavad Gita. In the past, he has often quoted verses from the scripture in his speeches, drawing upon its timeless wisdom to address contemporary issues. His consistent emphasis on the teachings of the Gita underscores his commitment to upholding and promoting India's rich spiritual heritage.

The Bhagavad Gita, often referred to as the 'manual for life', is a 700-verse Hindu scripture that is part of the Indian epic Mahabharata. It is a conversation between Prince Arjuna and the god Krishna, who serves as his charioteer. In the conversation, Krishna provides Arjuna with profound insights into duty, righteousness, and the path to spiritual enlightenment.

The teachings of the Gita have had a significant influence not only on Indian philosophy and culture but also on thinkers and philosophers worldwide. Gita Jayanti is celebrated on the Shukla Ekadashi of the Margashirsha month of the Hindu calendar, which typically falls in November or December. The day is marked by the recitation of Gita verses, discourses by spiritual leaders, and distribution of the Gita to the public.

The Prime Minister's message on this day serves to further highlight the importance of this scripture in guiding the moral and spiritual compass of the nation. His emphasis on the path of Karma Yoga serves as a reminder of the power of selfless action in serving the nation. As the country celebrates this sacred day, it is hoped that the teachings of the Gita will continue to guide its path towards progress and prosperity.