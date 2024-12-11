In a solemn ceremony held at the Ashok Mandap, Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, paid her respects to Shri Pranab Mukherjee, the former President of India, on his birth anniversary on December 11, 2024. The event was a poignant reminder of the legacy left behind by Shri Mukherjee, a stalwart of Indian politics and a respected figure on the global stage.

Shri Pranab Mukherjee, who served as the President of India, was a figure of immense stature in Indian politics. His contributions to the nation were manifold, and his leadership was marked by a deep commitment to the principles of democracy and the rule of law. His tenure as President was marked by his unwavering commitment to the Constitution and his deep respect for the democratic process.

The ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan was a fitting tribute to a leader who had dedicated his life to the service of the nation. The floral tributes paid by the President were a symbol of the nation's gratitude for his contributions and a testament to his enduring legacy.

In a similar vein, the Lok Sabha Speaker and other parliamentarians paid their respects to Shri Rabi Ray, a former Lok Sabha Speaker, on his birth anniversary. Shri Ray, who was born on November 26, 1926, in Bhanaragarh village in the Puri district of Orissa, was a respected figure in Indian politics. He was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 1967 and served as the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare. His tenure as the Speaker of the Ninth Lok Sabha, from December 19, 1989, to July 9, 1991, was marked by his commitment to the principles of democracy and the rule of law.

The portrait of Shri Rabi Ray, unveiled by then President of India Shri Pranab Mukherjee on February 10, 2014, is placed in the Outer Lobby, Samvidhan Sadan. This act of tribute by Shri Mukherjee is a testament to the respect and admiration that Shri Ray commanded among his peers.