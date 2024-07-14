After a grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant that was held in Mumbai on July 12, which was attended by who's who from the film, sports, and pollical arena. Several international leaders also attended the ceremony and blessed the couple.

From Mamta Banerjee, John Cena, Kim Kardashian, Khole, Tony Blair, Nick Jonas, and Baba Ramdev among others attended the wedding ceremony.

PM Modi seeks blessings from spiritual gurus and saints; blesses Anant- Radhika; waved at paparazzi at Ashirwad ceremony

A day after the big fat Indian wedding. Saturday was 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony and spiritual gurus and saints attended the wedding.

However, it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was also seen attending the 'Shubh Aashirwad' (blessings ceremony) of the newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant today.

PM Modi was warmly welcomed by Nita and Mukesh Ambani. He also gave aashirwad (blessings) to newlyweds.

Several clips from the Shubh Aashirwad have gone viral. A clip shows, Modiji blessing Anant and Radhika, and Anant bows down to PM Modi and touches his feet.

VIDEO | Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's 'Shubh Aashirwad' Ceremony: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (@mieknathshinde), Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) and Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) arrive at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.





Afterwards, PM Modi took Ashirwad from saints and spiritual gurus present there.

The melodious and devotional songs were sung by singers Shreya Ghosal, Hariharan, Shankar Mahadevan, and Sonu Nigam among others.

They sang 'Ram bhajans and Krishna bhajanas'.

Other political leaders who attended the Ashirwad ceremony were:

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was seen at the venue, taking part in the revelry.

Veteran leader and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar was also seen attending the celebration.

Grand Ambani wedding pm Modi sir is giving blessings #AmbaniFamilyWedding pic.twitter.com/qmt3bvi3JQ — Dr Gautam Bhansali (@bhansaligautam1) July 13, 2024

Former President Ram Nath Kovind was seen with family attending the event. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde attended the event.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan was seen gracing the event.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot was captured arriving at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai for the ceremony.

VIDEO | Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's 'Shubh Aashirwad' Ceremony: Congress leader Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) arrives at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.





The guest list for the aashirwad ceremony on Saturday included Bollywood bigwigs such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and others. Ace cricketers, including Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav also attended the gala event.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got married on Friday (July 12) after months-long pre-wedding events in India and abroad.