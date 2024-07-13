Aishwarya- Aaradhya hug, kiss Rekha amid rumours of rift with Bachchan's; SRK, Deepika greet Rajnikant, Big B at Anant- Radhika wedding

It seems all is not well between Bachchan parivaar and Bahu Aishwarya Rai. At the star-studded wedding night of Anant and Radhika who are from the film fraternity, politicians and sports stars along with international guests graced their presence to bless the couple.

Salman Khan, SRK, Gauri, Suhana- Aryan Khan, Dhoni, Hardik, Sachin Tendulkar, Rajnikant, Aishwarya Rai, Jaya, Amitabh Bachchan among others along with Mamta Banerjee, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kim Kardashian among others attended the wedding.

Several videos and clips have gone viral that show celebs interacting and dancing with the baaratis.

A clip that has now gone viral shows, that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan posed separately, they didn't pose with Jaya Bachchan, Big B, Navya Naveli, Aghastya, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan. This added fuel to ongoing rift within the family.

A video has gone viral that shows, Aishwarya and Aardhya hugging and greeting Rekha.

Before photo-op,Rekha was seen mingling with Aishwarya and Aaradhya. They greeted and kissed each other warmly.

Take a look

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya and Rekha greet each other with warm hugs and kisses https://t.co/TVVybDeU7g pic.twitter.com/oUv2QlnkZJ — $@ch!n kum@₹ (@KumarSk955524) July 12, 2024

Another video shows, Deepika Padukone posing with fans, she didn't join the dance floor like others, but was seen greeting celebs at the function.

A clip shows Ranveer and Deepika interacting with fans.

Infact, Deepika was seen warmly hugging Rajnikant and his wife.

Ranveer was enjoying as he set the dance floor ablaze with his electrifying dance moves.

Take a look

Another video shows, Shah Rukh Khan touching Big B and Jaya Bachchan's feet, he also touched Rajnikanth's feet.

Sumathi and Ashwatthama reunite



Deepika and Ranveer with Amitabh Bachchan at #ARWeddingCelebrations pic.twitter.com/CoLsDK6C7Q — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) July 13, 2024

After the wedding, the three day wedding extravaganza will be continued with July 13 being Shubh Aashirwad ceremony followed by reception on Sunday.