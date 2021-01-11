Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that constant vigil at places where birds can gather is important to control the spread of bird flu. PM Modi also interacted with the chief ministers over the bird flu crisis that has been confirmed in nine states as of now.

The prime minister said that bird flu has been confirmed in Kerala, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Maharashtra.

PM Modi on bird flu

Poultry farms, zoos, water bodies have to be constantly monitored to control the spread of bird flu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is holding a meeting with chief ministers of all states to review the Covid-19 vaccine rollout plan set to begin this week, said in the meeting that India will begin "world's largest vaccination program" from January 16.