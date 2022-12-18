PM Modi attends golden jubilee celebrations of the North East Council in Shillong

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended the golden jubilee celebration of the North East Council (NEC) and inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple projects in a public function in Shillong.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Chief Ministers and Governors of eight northeastern states also took part in the golden jubilee celebration of the NEC, a regional planning body constituted in 1972 to undertake planning and execute developmental projects of eight northeastern states.

In a public function at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Polo Ground) in Shillong, Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs 2,450 crore.

From Shillong, the Prime Minister would go to Agartala where he would address a public gathering at Swami Vivekananda ground on Sunday and inaugurate some projects and lay foundation stones for a few other projects worth over Rs 4,350 crore.

Tripura Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said that in a key step towards, the Prime Minister would launch the "Grih Pravesh" programme for beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (both urban and rural).

These houses, developed at a cost of over Rs 3,400 crore, will benefit over two lakh beneficiaries.

With a focus on improving road connectivity, the Prime Minister would inaugurate the project for widening of the Agartala bypass (Khayerpur - Amtali) NH-08, which would help ease traffic congestion in Agartala city.

He will also lay the foundation stones for 32 roads of more than 230 km length under PMGSY III (Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana) and for improvement of 112 roads covering a distance of over 540 Km.

Modi would also inaugurate the State Institute of Hotel Management at Anandnagar on the outskirts of Agartala city and Agartala Government Dental College in the capital city.

The BJP-led government has issued a circular asking the Central and state government officials in Agartala to attend the rally.

Tripura Information Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said that over 72,000 people from across the state would attend the public rally.

Superintendent of Police of West Tripura, Sankar Debnath, said the Border Security Force manning the borders with Bangladesh has also been put on alert in view of the Prime Minister's visit.

Before returning to Delhi, the Prime Minister will meet the BJP MLAs at the state guest house and discuss the roadmap for the Tripura Assembly elections, expected to be held in February next year.

(With inputs from IANS)