With Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J.P. Nadda, and other top BJP leaders attending the oath-taking ceremony of the new Haryana government on October 17, the police on Wednesday beefed up security.

Nayab Singh Saini is the chief ministerial face in the recently concluded Haryana Assembly elections. The BJP secured a third term, winning 48 seats against the Congress' 37 in the 90- member Haryana Assembly.

Officials said tight security arrangements have been made at the venue, with 500 VVIPs from across the country, including 14 chief ministers, Union Ministers and BJP central leadership expected to attend the event.

According to police, some leaders are expected to come by charter planes, while others will land at the Panchkula helipad in Sector 5 and the Chandigarh airport. Arrangements are being made to receive them.

A huge stage has been set up at Dussehra ground to accommodate several leaders. A special pathway with paving stones is being constructed to ensure easy movement in the middle of the ground.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who have been appointed as central observers are reaching the state capital Chandigarh on Wednesday ahead of the Haryana BJP legislature party meeting to elect its leader, who will be the next Chief Minister.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called a meeting of its newly-elected 48 legislators here to elect their legislature party leader.

Nayab Singh Saini, the party's Chief Ministerial face in the Assembly poll, is expected to be chosen as the leader of the legislature party.

The date for the oath-taking was finalised after outgoing Chief Minister Saini met Home Minister Shah and other senior leaders in Delhi last week after confirmation of PM Modi's availability from the Prime Minister's Office.

For the second time, Panchkula, near the state capital Chandigarh, will be hosting the swearing-in ceremony of the BJP government. The ceremony of the Council of Ministers will be held at the Dussehra ground at 10 a.m. in Sector 5.

Earlier, the swearing-in ceremony was planned for October 15, but owing to PM Modi's availability on October 17 it was rescheduled, party leaders said.

In 2014, Panchkula was the venue for the swearing-in of Manohar Lal Khattar, the BJP's first chief minister in the state, after the party won a majority with 47 seats in the 90-member Assembly. At that time also, PM Modi had attended the ceremony.

Ahead of government formation for the third time, Saini last week said 25,000 appointments would be made before the oath-taking ceremony. Taking a jibe at the main Opposition, he said the Congress never rose above corruption and dynastic politics.

"In the past, they had won power by deceiving people in several states, including Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and others. The Congress has lost its credibility," Saini has told the media.

Outgoing Chief Minister Saini, under whose leadership the party fought the high-octane electoral battle and overcame a 10-year anti-incumbency, may be retained as the CM, party leaders believe.

The BJP won a landslide majority by winning 48 seats in a House of 90. The Congress was the second-largest party with 37 seats, while the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) got only two seats.

Independent candidates who got three seats, extended unconditional support to the BJP, whereas Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) drew a blank.

