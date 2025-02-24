PM Modi to attend 'biggest ever' jhumur event in Guwahati today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive here on Monday evening for the investors summit, 'Advantage Assam 2.0', officials said.

PM Modi will land in Guwahati in the evening and will attend the Jhumoir dance programme to showcase the culture of tea tribes of the state in the Sarusajai stadium.

The state government has been eying a Guinness world record through this cultural extravaganza. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "A spectacular Jhumur dance performance with more than 7,500 dancers and artists will be part of the event. It will be an extraordinary show."

The preparations are underway for this cultural event. CM Sarma said earlier, "Perfect execution will be ensured by master training workshops, constituency-level sessions, district-level performances, and final rehearsals in Guwahati."

This comes after Assam has set a Guinness World Record for the biggest Bihu dance performance.

The investment summit, Advantage Assam 2.0 is set to take place in Guwahati on February 25 and 26.

CM Sarma earlier said, "This summit is a platform to showcase Assam's rich traditions to a global audience in addition to attracting investors."

The goal of Advantage Assam 2.0, the second international investor summit since its 2018 launch, is to increase infrastructure development and investment in the state.

The two-day event is expected to draw investors from all around India and the world, solidifying Assam's standing as a new investment destination in the country.

Meanwhile, the state government has approved MoUs worth Rs 1,22,000 crore to be signed during the event. The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting in Dispur on Sunday.

CM Sarma said, "The state cabinet has decided that MoUs will be signed of Rs 1,12,000 crore in the two-day summit. The cabinet also rejected MoU proposals of Rs 45,000 crore which were not up to the mark as per our policy regulations."

According to the Chief Minister, some MoUs will bring a lot of investments while other MoUs are set to give employment to youths.

