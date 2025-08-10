PM Modi arrives in Bengaluru; thousands line up on roads to welcome him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bengaluru on Sunday in a special flight at HAL Airport to participate in three events in the city. He will flag off the Vande Bharat train services and the Yellow Line Metro, and also take a ride on the Metro. In addition, he will lay the foundation stone for Phase 3 of the Bengaluru Metro.

From HAL Airport, the Prime Minister is travelling by helicopter to the HQTC Helipad at Mekhri Circle. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, and other dignitaries will welcome him there, after which they will proceed to the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Railway Station for the inauguration of the Vande Bharat train service between Bengaluru and Belagavi.

BJP National Yuva Morcha President and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya said that the Prime Minister is dedicating two significant projects to the people of the city. "He is laying the foundation stone for Phase 3 of the Metro. Once the services begin, around 10 lakh people will commute by Metro every day. Similarly, the Yellow Line Metro, which will be inaugurated today, will benefit 18 lakh people in the Bengaluru South region," Surya said.

"I had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the Yellow Line Metro Project in Bengaluru. The Prime Minister maintained that any further delay in inaugurating these projects was not acceptable, as the Metro services would provide relief to the people of Bengaluru suffering from traffic congestion. He fixed the inauguration date within a period of just seven to eight days," Surya added.

"I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the people of Bengaluru and Karnataka," he said.

PM Modi will flag off Bengaluru-Belagavi Vande Bharat train services at KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru. He will also flag off train services between Amritsar-Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Nagpur -Pune.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arriving at RV Road (Ragi Gudda) Metro Station in Bengaluru and flagging off the Yellow Metro Line. He is taking a Metro ride from RV Road to Electronics City Metro Station. He will further lay the foundation for the Metro Phase 3 project at a function organised at the IIIT Auditorium, Electronics City in Bengaluru.

Taking to the social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi posted a message in Kannada about his Bengaluru visit: "On August 10, I look forward to being with the people of Bengaluru. Three Vande Bharat Express trains aimed at improving connectivity will be flagged off from KSR Railway Station. To enhance Bengaluru's infrastructure, the Yellow Line of the Bengaluru Metro will be inaugurated, and the foundation stone for Phase 3 of the Bengaluru Metro will be laid. I will also address a public gathering in the city," the Prime Minister stated.

(With inputs from IANS)