PM Modi arrives in Bangkok to enthusiastic welcome by Indian diaspora

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bangkok on Thursday to a warm reception from the Indian diaspora, who greeted him with enthusiastic chants of "Modi Modi" and "Vande Mataram."

Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand Suriya Jungrungreangkit, along with several other top officials, welcomed PM Modi at the airport.

PM Modi is in Thailand to attend the 6th BIMSTEC Summit, where he will engage with regional leaders on April 4 to discuss key areas of cooperation.

He is also set to hold bilateral talks with the Thai leadership to strengthen India-Thailand relations.

Following his arrival, the Prime Minister is scheduled to interact with members of the Indian diaspora, underscoring the deep cultural and economic ties between India and Thailand.

Earlier, in his departure statement, PM Modi said, "At the invitation of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, I am departing today for Thailand on an official visit and to attend the 6th BIMSTEC Summit."

"Over the past decade, BIMSTEC has emerged as a significant forum for promoting regional development, connectivity, and economic progress in the Bay of Bengal region. With its geographical location, India's North Eastern region lies at the heart of BIMSTEC," he added.

The Prime Minister expressed his enthusiasm for engaging with BIMSTEC leaders, stating, "I look forward to meeting the leaders of the BIMSTEC countries and engaging productively to further strengthen our collaboration with the interests of our people in mind."

On his official engagements in Thailand, PM Modi said, "During my visit, I will have the opportunity to engage with Prime Minister Shinawatra and the Thai leadership, with a common desire to elevate our age-old historical ties, which are based on the strong foundations of shared culture, philosophy, and spiritual thought."

As part of his two-nation tour, PM Modi will travel to Sri Lanka next.

"From Thailand, I will pay a two-day visit to Sri Lanka from April 4-6. This follows the highly successful visit of President [Ranil] Wickremesinghe to India last December. We will have the opportunity to review progress made on the joint vision of 'Fostering Partnerships for a Shared Future' and provide further guidance to realize our shared objectives," he said.

Expressing optimism about his visits, the Prime Minister stated, "I am confident that these visits will build on the foundations of the past and contribute to strengthening our close relationships for the benefit of our people and the wider region."

India plays a pivotal role in the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), acting as a key driver of regional integration and cooperation. PM Modi's presence at the summit is expected to further elevate India's leadership within the framework, reinforcing its commitment to enhancing collaboration and progress.

BIMSTEC is a regional grouping comprising seven member states in the Bay of Bengal region -- five from South Asia (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka) and two from Southeast Asia (Myanmar and Thailand).

The grouping serves as a crucial bridge between South Asia and Southeast Asia, with India being its largest and most influential member, shaping its agenda and promoting collaboration across various sectors.

