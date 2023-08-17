Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday expressed deep grief on the passing away of former DRDO chief V S Arunachalam.

"Dr. V.S. Arunachalam's passing away leaves a major void in scientific community and the strategic world. He was greatly admired for his knowledge, passion for research and rich contribution towards strengthening India's security capabilities. Condolences to his family and well wishers. Om Shanti," Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The 87-year-old Arunachalam, who became the first scientist to head the DRDO and also to assume the office of the scientific adviser, passed away in California, United States on Wednesday.

According to DRDO, during Arunachalam's tenure of about ten years, the organisation expanded and excelled.

He launched three major programmes: Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) under an autonomous body Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA); Advanced Technology Vessel (ATV) Programme; and IGMDP (Integrated Guided Missiles Development Programme) to develop a family of strategic and tactical guided missiles.

"Saddened by the passing away of former DRDO Chief and globally acclaimed scientist, Dr V.S. Arunachalam. He leaves behind a galaxy of accomplishments that contributed immensely to India's defence prowess. My condolences to his bereaved family and followers," Shah wrote on X.

An innovative management structure was created for the IGMDP that helped in efficient sanctioning of projects and diligent monitoring of progress, which was later adopted throughout DRDO.

(With inputs from IANS)