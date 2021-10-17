Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address one of the biggest rallies in his constituency, Varanasi on October 25, ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls scheduled early next year.

The rally will be held in the Mehndiganj village and the BJP plans to ensure a gathering of more than two lakh people.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate projects of over Rs 5,233 crore during his visit.

According to District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma, "The beginning point of ring-road phase-2 package-1 is at Mohansarai. Just 200m away from this point, we have finalised the venue for the Prime Minister's proposed public meeting. The work of clearing the ground has also started for installing giant tents."

The Kashi region spokesman of the BJP, Navratan Rathi said that the office-bearers of each of the eight Assembly areas of the district have been assigned the task of gearing up preparations for the rally.

Office-bearers of each Assembly area have been given the task of bringing a minimum 25,000 supporters and people at the public meeting.

The Prime Minister will also visit Siddharth Nagar on October 25.

(With inputs from IANS)