PM Modi on 3-day visit to MP, Bihar, Assam from today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Assam from February 23 to 25 to participate in several developmental projects and inaugurate business summits.

On Sunday, he will travel to Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh and at around 2 p.m. will lay the foundation stone of Bageshwar Dham Medical and Science Research Institute.

Ensuring better healthcare services for people from all walks of life, the cancer hospital, worth over Rs 200 crore, will offer free treatment to underprivileged cancer patients and will be equipped with state-of-the-art machines and have specialist doctors.

On February 24, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the two-day Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025 in Bhopal. Serving as an important platform to establish Madhya Pradesh as a global investment hub, the GIS will include departmental summits; and specialized sessions on Pharma and Medical Devices, Transport and Logistics, Industry, Skill Development, Tourism and MSMEs among others. It will also include international sessions like the Global South countries conference, Latin America and Caribbean sessions and special sessions for key partner countries.

Three major industrial exhibitions will be held during the Summit. The Auto Show will showcase Madhya Pradesh's automotive capabilities and future mobility solutions. The Textile and Fashion Expo will highlight the state's expertise in both traditional and modern textile manufacturing. The "One District-One Product" (ODOP) Village will showcase the state's unique craftsmanship and cultural heritage.

Representatives from over 60 countries, officials from various international organizations, over 300 prominent Industry leaders from India and policymakers among others will participate in the Summit, according to a government press release.

On the same day, PM Modi will travel to Bhagalpur in Bihar and at around 2.15 p.m., will release the 19th instalment of the PM KISAN scheme. He will also inaugurate and dedicate to the nation various development projects in the state.

Over 9.7 crore farmers across the country will receive direct financial benefits amounting to more than Rs 21,500 crore.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Centre of Excellence for Indigenous Breeds in Motihari, built under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission. Its major objectives include the introduction of cutting-edge IVF technology, the production of elite animals of indigenous breeds for further propagation, and the training of farmers and professionals in modern reproductive technology. He will also inaugurate the Milk Product Plant in Barauni which aims to create an organised market for three lakh milk producers.

In line with his commitment to boost connectivity and infrastructure, the Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the doubling of Warisaliganj- Nawada-Tilaiya rail section worth over Rs 526 crore and Ismailpur-Rafiganj Road Over Bridge.

On February 25, at around 10.45 a.m., the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025 in Guwahati.PM Modi will attend the Jhumoir Binandini (Mega Jhumoir) 2025, a spectacular cultural extravaganza with 8,000 performers participating in the Jhumoir dance, a folk dance of Assam Tea Tribe and Adivasi Communities that embodies the spirit of inclusivity, unity and cultural pride, and symbolises the state's syncretic cultural mélange.

The Mega Jhumoir event symbolises 200 years of the tea industry, and also 200 years of industrialisation in Assam.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025 in Guwahati, to be held from February 25 to 26. It will include an inaugural session, seven ministerial sessions and 14 thematic sessions. It will also include a comprehensive exhibition illustrating the state's economic landscape, with a focus on its industrial evolution, global trade partnerships, booming industries, and the vibrant MSME sector, featuring over 240 exhibitors. Various international organisations, global leaders and investors, policymakers, industry experts, startups, and students among others will participate in the Summit, according to a government media release.

(With inputs from IANS)