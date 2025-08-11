Bringing joy to devotees of Mata Vaishno Devi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off the Amritsar–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express.

The newly launched Vande Bharat Express between the holy city of Amritsar and the sacred town of Katra will significantly reduce travel time between the two destinations. Passengers can now expect a journey of 5 hours and 35 minutes, a notable improvement over previous travel durations.

The train, numbered 26405/26406, will operate daily except Tuesdays, with scheduled halts at Beas, Jalandhar City, Pathankot Cantt, and Jammu Tawi.

Aimed at improving connectivity for pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine and tourists exploring the region, the service is equipped with modern amenities and safety features, including the Kavach safety system, according to Times Now.

J&K LG, Union ministers express gratitude to PM Modi

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dedicating the Vande Bharat Express between Amritsar and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra.

"The new Vande Bharat train will ensure ease of travel for devotees of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi and spur the growth momentum of the local economy," the Lieutenant Governor said.

He noted that J&K's transport infrastructure, particularly in the railways, has witnessed unprecedented growth under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

Highlighting a recent milestone, he added that the first freight train to reach Anantnag from Punjab on August 9 marks a significant step forward in boosting transport and trade in the Kashmir Valley.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Lieutenant Governor stated, "Grateful to Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji for flagging off the Vande Bharat Train between Amritsar and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Station. J&K's transport infrastructure, particularly in railways, has witnessed unprecedented growth under the leadership of Hon'ble PM."

"The new Vande Bharat train will ensure ease of travel for devotees of Mata Vaishno Devi and spur the local economy. Yesterday, the first freight train reached Anantnag from Punjab, marking a significant milestone in Kashmir Valley's transport infrastructure and trade," he added.

Vande Bharat Train Schedule

The 26406 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra–Amritsar Vande Bharat Express will depart from Katra at 6:40 a.m., reaching Amritsar at 12:20 p.m. the same day.

In the return direction, the 26405 Amritsar–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express will depart from Amritsar at 4:25 p.m. and arrive in Katra at 10:00 p.m.

Union Minister, Deputy CM thank PM Modi

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh and J&K Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary thanked Prime Minister Modi for sanctioning the Vande Bharat train connecting the holy towns of Katra and Amritsar. Both leaders hailed the remarkable progress in transport infrastructure, particularly in the rail sector, over the past 11 years.

Thank you PM Sh @narendramodi Ji for gifting fourth #VandeBharat Express to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi #Katra… this one connecting with another holy town of Amritsar….thus making Katra one of the best-connected rail destinations in India.



"This Katra–Amritsar train is the fourth Vande Bharat Express gifted to Jammu and Kashmir by Prime Minister Modi, who has given top priority to this region since 2014. I don't think any other railway station in the country sees halts by four Vande Bharat trains," Dr. Singh said while speaking to reporters on board the newly launched train.

He congratulated the people of Jammu and recalled that when Modi became Prime Minister in 2014, the railway project connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country was nearly abandoned.

At the flag-off ceremony held at Katra railway station, Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary praised PM Modi for realizing the dream of rail connectivity between Kashmir and the rest of the nation.

"We are fortunate to witness the fulfillment of dreams once considered impossible. Our Prime Minister, along with then Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, flagged off the first train from Katra to Kashmir on June 6 — a historic moment, especially when many believed a train could never reach Kashmir, a region once infamous for terror. But now, development is surging," he said.

Welcoming the new Vande Bharat service, Choudhary called it a "proud moment" as it connects two revered shrines — the Vaishno Devi temple in Katra and the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

"I am thankful to the Prime Minister and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for laying a railway network that will not only generate employment but also boost tourism," he said, while also requesting the extension of the railway network to Rajouri and Poonch districts.