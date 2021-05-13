Amid vaccine shortage, oxygen supply delays and and rising pandemic deaths, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review availability and supply of oxygen and medicines to tackle Covid.

He was informed that the government is in regular touch with the manufacturers to enhance production of medicines and extend all help needed. While the meeting was confined to review, it remains to be seen the government's proactive measures to mitigate the crisis on hands immediately.

The Prime Minister was told that the government is actively monitoring the supply of drugs being used in the management of Covid as well as mucormycosis. He was also informed about the current production and stock of APIs for each such drug and that states are being provided medicines in good quantities.

The Prime Minister was also apprised that the production of all drugs including Remdesivir have been ramped up significantly in the last few weeks. "India has a very vibrant pharma sector and the government's continued close coordination with them will ensure proper availability of all medicines," the Prime Minister reportedly told the meeting. He also took stock of the situation on oxygen availability and supply status in the country.

It was noted that the supply of oxygen is now more than three times the supply during the peak of the first wave. The Prime Minister was briefed about the operations of Oxygen Expresses and sorties by IAF planes. He was also informed about the status of procurement of oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders as well as the status of PSA plants being installed across the country.

He also remarked that states should be asked to operationalise ventilators in a time-bound manner and resolve technical and training issues with the help of the manufacturers.

(With additional inputs)