Blaming Congress for bringing bloodshed and destruction in Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reaffirmed the commitment of his party to develop this region as a strong and prosperous region.

"For decades, the wrong policies of Congress have brought bloodshed and destruction to our beloved region", the Prime Minister said while addressing a mammoth rally in Jammu's Moulana Azad Stadium in support of party candidates for Jammu and Samba districts.

Today's rally was the Prime Minister's last election programme in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the ongoing campaign for the Assembly elections where the third and final phase of elections will be held on October 1.

The Prime Minister said that the BJP-led government at the Centre has proved that India is a strong nation. "Earlier there was a notion that India was a weak nation but now this narrative has changed", he said.

He asserted that the BJP-led government at the Centre has changed that narrative by giving a befitting reply to the enemy on the border of the Jammu region.

"The prevailing ceasefire on the border is a testament to our bravery and strategic thinking, particularly since the surgical strike on September 28, 2016. We proved to the world that this is a new India, one that will not tolerate any form of terrorism", the Prime Minister asserted while pointing toward the 2016 surgical strike.

Lambasts Cong for demanding proof of surgical strike

As September 28 is the anniversary of the surgical strike, the Prime Minister made it a point to corner Congress to demand proof of the operation which was conducted in 2016 after the Uri terror attack.

"We will not spare terrorists or their mentors, no matter where they hide. Congress, on the other hand, demanded proof of the surgical strike from our Army", the Prime Minister said, adding, " Congress spoke in Pakistan's language after the surgical strike, undermining our national security", he said.

The Prime Minister further said that Congress ignored the sacrifices of our brave soldiers and even denied them One Rank One Pension, a benefit we implemented and revised.

Congress is controlled by urban naxals

The Prime Minister further said that urban Naxals control today's Congress and support foreign infiltrators.

"The National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party are enemies of the constitution, violating its spirit and depriving hundreds of people, including West Pakistani refugees, Gorkhas, and Valmiki families, of their constitutional rights", he said, adding, "These parties treated these citizens as second-class, denied them Panchayat elections, and ignored Scheduled Tribes' political reservations".

"The BJP is committed to ending historic discrimination against the Jammu region. We will develop border villages through our vibrant village program and introduce electric buses for a cleaner, greener Jammu", the Prime Minister said.

Taking strong exception to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement against the last Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh, the Prime Minister said, "We will not let Congress, PDP, and NC demonize Maharaja Hari Singh, a true son of Jammu and Kashmir. We will honor his legacy and build a brighter future for our state"

Decision to downgrade J&K as UT is temporary

Reiterating commitment of his party to grant statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister said, "The decision to downgrade Jammu and Kashmir to a Union Territory is temporary, and only the BJP will grant full-fledged statehood to this region".

"We will end your power bills with the PM Suriyaghar Muft Bijli Yojna, providing a subsidy of Rs 80,000 to support this initiative", he assured.

"For nearly 60 to 65 years, this region has suffered, but we have decided to drive economic growth and development. Our efforts focus on attracting investments and developing industries in Jammu and Kashmir", he said.

"We will ensure transparency in government recruitment, ending the era where only supporters of NC, Congress, and PDP received jobs. Merit will be the sole criterion", he said, adding, "Empowering women is crucial to our vision. We will provide economic opportunities and training in cutting-edge skills like drone operation, enabling women to contribute to and benefit from Jammu and Kashmir's growth".