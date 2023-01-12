Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan grabbed headlines as he was recently spotted with Pakistani actress-model Sadia Khan. The Pakistani actress shared the picture with Aryan on her Instagram story, in the picture she mentioned #Throwback to #NewYears's eve.

In no time the picture of Aryan Khan with Sadia Khan went viral and netizens speculated that something is brewing between the two.

Is Aryan Khan dating Pak actor Sadia Khan?

In the viral picture, Sadia is seen in a black dress with a statement necklace while Aryan looked dapper in a red t-shirt styled with a white jacket.

Several media reports stated that the two apparently met each other during the New Year celebrations in Dubai.

However, refuting their dating rumours, Saida finally broke her silence and cleared her stance on rumours mills stating that she is dating Aryan. In an interview, the actress wondered how people make up stories without knowing the full picture.

Sadia Khan refutes dating rumours

Talking about it, Sadia recently told UAE's City Times, "It is very strange how people are making up stories about myself and Aryan without knowing the full picture. There needs to be a limit to all that goes around in the name of news."

She also mentioned that many other celebrities were present at the new year's bash where they clicked pictures with Aryan.

She added, "This doesn't mean that we are dating. I am not the only one who took a picture with Aryan either; there were a few other people who clicked pictures and they also uploaded them, but somehow, I am the one whose picture is floating around.

Recently it was reported that the GenZ Starkid Aryan Khan is dating actor and dancer Nora Fatehi after a fan posted a picture separately with both celebs from the same venue.

Work front

Aryan Khan is all set to mark his directorial debut soon.

He recently announced on social media that he has completed writing the script of his debut project and will soon begin the shooting.

"Wrapped with the writing...can't wait to say action," he captioned the post.

Sadia is known for Pakistani TV serials such as 'Khuda aur Mohabbat', 'Shayad', 'Maryam Periera', and 'Yariyan' among others.