Popular actor Ankita Lokhande's father Sashikant Lokhande passed away due to prolonged illness on Saturday. On Sunday morning, the actor along with her mother and husband carried out the last rites of her father.

Ankita was seen in a blue kurta and white dupatta, while her husband Vicky Jain was seen in a white kurta. Ankita's mother wore a light-yellow kurta.

A video of Ankita walking with her father's bier surfaced online

Ankita shouldered her father's bier. She was accompanied by her husband Vicky Jain.

Ankita was inconsolable seeing her father for the last time.

Media was stationed at the building and were busy capturing her pictures. Ankita requested the media to not show her father's face.

She was heard saying, "Plz Inka face mat dikhao (Plz don't show his face) it's a request.

Celebs attended the funeral of Ankita's father

Actors Arti Singh, Shraddha Arya, Omkar Kapoor, Rajesh Khattar and Kushal Tandon paid their last respects to Ankita's father and extended their condolences to her bereaved family.

Ankita penned a note for her father

Earlier on the occasion of Father's Day, Ankita penned down a long heartfelt note and wished Shashikant Lokhande a Happy Father's Day.

She shared an adorable video with her father and wrote, "Happy Father's Day to my first hero my daddy. I can't express my true feelings what I feel for u but I love u bahut sara .. I have seen u struggling with many things when I was a child but u made sure that your children don't.. u always gave me my wings to fly and made me do whatever I wanted to become .. I'm what I'm it's all your support and strength.. I remember when I started my journey in Mumbai and sometimes when I had no rent to pay.. you made it happen no matter what was going on in your life because u believed in my dreams. I am and I will be always grateful and blessed to have u paa. I have seen u struggling with your health but ur strong will what I saw that time was something else and ur smiling face during that period kept all of us going. I'm very very proud to be your daughter.. love u paa forever and ever and ever. happy Father's Day paa."

The actress started her career with Pavitra Rishta as Archana. Besides Pavitra Rishta, Ankita has featured in shows such as Ek Thhi Naayka and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Ankita Lokhande stepped into Bollywood in 2019 with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.