Anushka Shetty is one of the most loved actresses from the south film industry. The Baahubali actress not only enjoys a massive fan following but is also one of the most sought after actresses. The diva was recently spotted at a temple and ever since, her pictures have taken over the internet.

The pictures are reportedly from Shivratri celebration and many on social media have begun trolling and fat shaming the actress over the latest pictures.

Trolls attack the actress

Anushka, busy with her upcoming projects, has been away from the limelight for a while now. And now many on social media are fat-shaming the actress. "Very sad plz sweety get slim We want see your more films," one user wrote. "She has a really big lower body. Poor girl couldn't reduce her wait. All my favourites, from Anushka Shetty to Ileana .. all became fat," another user wrote. "How much has she put on?" asked one more user.

Many in support

However, there were many who even came out in the actress' support. "Sweety looks completely alright. The photos which are circulating in Social media are just screen shots of a 144p video which are taken weirdly!If you do this to any other person also they look the same. Hope the bots understand.#AnushkaShetty," one twitter user commented.

"#AnushkaShetty is a yoga instructor don't teach her about fitness and health. When you guys don't have 1% Knowledge about woman body," another user wrote.

There were some reports of Anushka Shetty having piled on weight for her role in one of her upcoming projects with Naveen Polishetty.

"Anushka has gained weight again for her role in the film. Interesting, she looks every bit confident and is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of her character. The makers have tightened the security on the sets and have made sure no photo of Anushka gets leaked online," a Pinkvilla report had stated.