Veteran actor Nana Patekar was grabbed recently after a video of him where he was seen smacking a fan's head as he came closer to him to take a selfie.

The actor, who is shooting for his next film, 'Journey' in Varanasi, was accused of slapping a fan.

The video went viral on social media and netizens slammed Nana Patekar for being arrogant and rude and schooled him for his behaviour.

Nana Patekar breaks silence on the viral video of him slapping a fan

As soon as the incident was reported online and reached Nana Patekar. The veteran actor reacted to the viral video and clarified his stance.

Taking to social media, Nana Patekar captioned the apology video, "The video which is circulating on social media has been misinterpreted by many. What actually happened was a misunderstanding during the rehearsal of a shot from my upcoming film 'Journey".

And now, Nana Patekar has also reacted to the video. He said in a video message, "A video is going viral where I have hit a boy. Though this sequence is a part of our film, we had one rehearsal. We were scheduled to have a second rehearsal. The director told me to begin. We were about to begin when the boy in the video came in. I didn't know who he was. I thought he was one of our crew so I slapped him as per the scene and I told him to leave. Later, I came to know that he was not a part of the crew. So, I was going to call him back but he ran away. Maybe his friend shot the video. I have never said no to anybody for a photo. I don't do this...This happened by mistake...If there is some misunderstanding, please forgive me...I will never do anything like this."

Netizens lauded Nana for coming forward and apologising

A user wrote, "Power of social media. A person like u have to come forward for apology..."

Another mentioned, "Thanks for the clarification, coming out and saying sorry takes courage, we are proud of you, Tons of Love, keep rocking.."

Earlier, Anil Sharma told Aaj Tak that this viral video claiming actor Nana Patekar slapped a boy who was trying to take a selfie with him is untrue. He said that it was actually a shot from his upcoming project.

On November 15, a video of Nana Patekar from Varanasi showed Nana smacking a fan on the head. The 10-second viral video was clicked near Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi where he is shooting for his next film.

