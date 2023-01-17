Much before Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan created a buzz on social media, audiences loved watching the iconic Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. The actress's grace, charm and elegance are unprecedented. The show saw veteran actors interviewing, actors, cricketers and notable leaders. Not only was the show true to its nature, but the stars who graced their presence were raw, candid and as honest as they could.

The show set a benchmark so high that no other show to date has been able to match up to Simi's flawless hosting skills, engaging the guest and making the conversation as candid as possible. Netizens miss Simi's rendezvous and want it back. Recently, Bigg Boss 16 got on board the rendezvous queen Simi Garewal and she not only quizzed the contestants on the reality show but also interviewed Weekend Ka Vaar host Salman Khan.

Simi in rendezvous with Salman Khan

Simi in rendezvous with Salman asked some interesting questions about his life. Salman also took the names of celebrities he would like to take with him to the Bigg Boss house.

Simi asked Salman what did he learn from Bigg Boss, and the actor responded, "Maine patience sikha hai (I've learned patience)." Next, Salman said that he is confused in his life, making Simi laugh.

What will it take to make you a contestant of Bigg Boss?" Salman answered, "I have gone through a little more than this." Simi then asked if he was ever confused in his personal life similar to that experienced by contestants Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. Salman said, "Yeh toh iss halat mai confused rehte hai, mai toh normal zindagi mai confused rehta hoon (These guys are confused in this situation, I have been confused in my normal everyday life.)"

Simi quizzed him if he had a "moody" partner like Tina. He said, "Everyone is moody. Agar insan sahi hai toh vo ek cheez ko improve kiya jaa sakta hai, sort kar sakte hain (When a person is right, then that one thing can be sorted between the two of them.)"

Simi further asked Salman, "If I ask you if you can take three friends inside the Bigg Boss house, who will you choose?" Salman replied, "Sanju, Shah Rukh aur (and) Katrina." Simi reacted to Shah Rukh Khan's name and said, "Oh wow." On hearing Katrina Kaif's name, Simi said, "Katrina? Main intezaar karrahi hun unke naam ke liye (I was waiting for her name)." Salman lovingly calls Sanjay Dutt as Sanju).

Talking about his life, Salman said, "My life has been going to shooting (on sets) and back home. It's been my life for the last 25-26 years. From home to shooting and back." When Simi asked if he is happy and liked it this way, Salman said, "I am very happy. I love it."

The video and the episode were loved by fans and they demanded Rendezvous with Simi Garewal back again as a TV show or on OTT.

Check out the most heart-warming comments

A user said, "I really want this show back ...Simi mam jaisi personality na kbhi hui na hogi...her way of hosting is tremendous...what ả style icon ..."

Another user mentioned, "Simi ji please bring this show back. The only classy celeb talk show of India. Ask salman to produce ,i think he won't deny. I mean he keeps helping many why not you to make such an awesome show? Please simi ji bring this show! In this world if shitty koffee shows i miss the charm, elegance, depth of your rendezvous."

Work front

Salman will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji. The film also features Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead roles. Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vijender Singh are also a part of the film. The film is slated to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2023.