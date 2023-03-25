A plea challenging the automatic disqualification of representatives of elected legislative bodies has been filed in Supreme Court after Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The petition sought the Supreme Court's direction on any person being convicted of any offence and sentenced to imprisonment for not less than two years as per Section 8 (3) of the Representatives of the People Act, 1951 (1951 Act) has been arbitrarily used in the case of Rahul Gandhi's disqualification and argued that a blanket disqualification, irrespective of the nature and gravity is contrary to the spirit of natural justice.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a press conference today at 1 pm. His Wayanad seat has also fell vacant after his disqualification. He has been granted a bail and his sentence was suspended for 30 days to let him appeal the decision in a higher court.