Playboy model Chloe Khan and her friends had some fun with the latest celeb trend.

Sauna selfies are apparently the latest celebrity trend from Lady Gaga to Chloe Khan all baring their bodies in the sauna. Reportedly Lady Gaga, in what was perhaps part of her pre-Oscars prep, wrapped up in a foil blanket for her sauna stint.

Apparently, Chloe Khan famous for her overtly sexy image and her love of cosmetic enhancements. The Playboy model and her friends posed in their skimpy underwear and swimwear for the sauna photo. The model has been accused of altering her body with cosmetic procedures and not from working out.

Apparently, Chloe Khan has insisted that her brutal gym regime, not surgery, is responsible for her super skinny waistline. Reportedly the Playboy model admits she's spent a further £50,000 on her looks since 2010 - £20,000 on her 32HH boobs, £8,500 on veneers, £9,000 on one nose job and £10,000 on her lips.

She told New Magazine: "I'm not addicted [to surgery], but when you have something done and you love the results, it makes you want to get something else. She went on to say that: "In my circles, surgery isn't weird. It's like going for dinner! I love looking like a Barbie and being out of proportion."

Chloe Khan has drastically altered her appearance with surgery, though she claims a workout regimen has helped, it is quite evident that her slender frame and the alterations to her face are a result of surgery and not working out. Chloe Khan seems to be taking physical alterations to the next level.

You can check out the pic here: