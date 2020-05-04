In its series of interesting doodles revamping the earlier synergistic games, Google on Monday, May 4, featured an interactive throwback game, Scoville. The 'Stay and Play at Home' doodle celebrates American chemist and award-winning researcher Wilbur Scoville, known for his creation of the "Scoville Organoleptic Test" that measures the "spiciness" or "heat", of various chilli peppers. The doodle celebrates the chemist's 151st birthday on Monday.

Stay at home doodles

Google has been revamping its 'old' collection of interactive games and doodles that were once released in 2016 to entertain people in the extending and tiring days of the national lockdown.

On Monday's doodle, which was first published on January 22, 2016, shows the organoleptic testing measures to check the pungency or heat of several chilli peppers.

'Scoville' is an ice-cream and pepper fighting game wherein the user is required to throw balls of ice-cream at the animated peppers in order to score points freezing the pepper varieties. The doodle is created and designed by Olivia Huynh.

Since last week, Google doodle featured different throwback games every day so that people can utilise their time at home amid the novel coronavirus outbreak and play interactive games as such.

As Covid-19 continues to impact communities around the world the government continues to extend the lockdown days, forcing the people and families everywhere to spend more time at home. In light of this, we're launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games!" wrote Google on its website.

"Before Wilbur Scoville, however, no one knew how to measure a pepper's "heat," wrote Google on the Scoville doodle. "The doodle team thought his work in this field and the development of his eponymous Scoville Scale-deserved some recognition," it added.

Apart from the gaming session, the doodle also provides information about various types of chillies and peppers like the jalapeno pepper, cayenne pepper and many others.