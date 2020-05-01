Issuing an order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to extend the lockdown for a further period of two weeks beyond May 4 across the country.

The MHA has issued fresh guidelines saying that in red zones, outside containment zones, certain activities are prohibited in addition to those prohibited throughout India. These are -- plying of cycle rickshaws, auto-rickshaws, taxis, and cab aggregators, intra-district, and inter-district plying of buses, barbershops, spas, and saloons.

After a comprehensive review, and in view of the lockdown measures having led to significant gains the COVID-19 situation in the country, Ministry, Home Affairs Government of India, issued an order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, today, to further extend the lockdown for a further period of two weeks beyond May 4, 2020.

The MHA also issued new guidelines to regulate different activities in this period, based on the risk profiling of the districts of the country into Red (hotspot), Green a. Orange Zones The guidelines have permitted considerable relaxations in the districts falling in the Green and Orange Zones.

The identification of the districts as Red, Green, and Orange Zones have been spelled out in detail in the letter dated April 2020, issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The Green-Zones districts will either have zero confirmed cases till date, or, no confirmed case in the last 21 days.

The classification of districts as Red Zones will take into account the total number of active cases, doubling rate of confirmed cases, the extent of testing and surveillance feedback from the districts. Those districts, which are neither defined as Red nor Green, shall be classified as Orange zones -The classification of districts into Red, Green and Orange Zones will be shared by MOM unth the States and Union em ones (212) on a weekly basis, or earlier, as required While States and UTs can include additional distncts as Red and Orange Zones, they may not lower the classification of a distnct included by MOM in the list of Red or Orange Zones

