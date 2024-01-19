Bigg Boss 17 is merely 10 days away from its finale. The makers are leaving no stone turned to keep the viewers hooked to the reality show. The season has seen high-voltage drama among contestants. From talking about their family matters to dragging their exes and maligning each other's names on national TV. Bigg Boss 17 focuses more on interpersonal relationships rather than tasks and games.

Mannara mocks Ankita and says, 'Plastic surgery can't fix her crooked face'

And to add to the ongoing drama. BB added yet another twist to the ongoing game. During the nomination task between Teams A and B wherein Team A decided to nominate Team B.

Team A had Mannara, Munawar, Isha, and Arunm while Team B had Vicky, Ayesha, Isha, and Ankita.

During the task, Vicky and Ankita hid red chilli powder so that the opposite team wouldn't apply all this on their face. This led to Ankita, Ayesha, Vicky and Isha getting disqualified and they were nominated.

Meanwhile, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mahashettey, and Munawar Faruqui have reached the finale.

The fight became intense when Mannara Chopra mocked the housemates, while Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mahashettey, and Munawar kept quiet.

The next morning, while Ankita was lying on the sofa. Mannara said, "Stay safe because you are the finalist"

Mannara added, "Background score waali awaaz."

Ankita gives it back to her by imitating how Mannara speaks and she gets offended. She further told Ankita, "Aap kyun muh tedha kar rahe hai, apka muh tedha hi tha, yeh toh surgery se bhi theek nahi hota. Joh natural hota hai woh natural hi hota hai." ( Why are you making this face, your face is crocked despite plastic surgery and this won't get better).

Ankita slams her, "Yes yes, Plastic surgery kara ke aayi hu main. Apni shakal dekh munni."( See your face, I have done plastic surgery).

Ankita, Isha and Ayesha discuss what Mannara has been saying.

Ankita says, "Aap jab plastic surgery karake aayi hai na." ( You have done plastic surgery).

Vicky stops them, "I am bored of this. Don't continue this topic."

Isha and Ayesha tell him, "When we talk about her you get an objection. Don't you know what all she has said about us?"

Social media was divided into Team Mannara and Team Ankita.

A user argued that the use of the term "plastic" didn't alter the intended meaning. He said that Mannara said, 'Surgery se bhi thik nahi hoga..'(Surgery won't happen properly).

Isha calls Mannara characterless

During the fight, Isha called Mannara ' characterless'. Isha says, "Undeserving, cheap, gandi ladki, characterless, finale mey dusro ko palla pakad ke pohchi hai." (Bad woman. You have reached the finale with the help of others.) Mannara defended herself by reminding her that she was the one who tagged her as a deserving player and appreciated her game in the show.