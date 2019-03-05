Founder of Planet Marathi declared that they are ready to entertain their viewers on television. They will soon launch television shows and promote Marathi language and culture globally. They also planned to introduce the production house in 3 different countries - UK, US and Australia.

"We are now up to produce television shows. And it has become possible only after our fans have showered love and support through out OTT platform and motivated us to move ahead in a bigger way. With the promise to make our culture and language globally popular, we are working hard. Just we need our fans' love, support and blessings," founder of Planet Marathi, Akshay Bardapurkar said in a statement.

"Marathi is a member of the Indo-Aryan branch of the Indo-European language family. It is closely related to Hindi and Punjabi. It is spoken as a first language by 72 million people and by another 3 million people as a second language in India, primarily in the state of Maharashtra," he added.

Akshay also mentioned about the popularity of Marathi language across the country. "Marathi is one of the 22 official languages and 14 regional languages of India. It is the co-official language of the state of Maharashtra. The State of Goa also recognizes Marathi as an official language along with Konkani. Marathi is the medium of everyday communication in Maharashtra, and is also used in education, government, business, and the media," he concluded

Planet Marathi has already produced chat shows with popular celebrities and politicians.