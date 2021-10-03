A private plane crashed into a vacant two-story office building near Milan in northern Italy on Sunday, local news media reported. According to LaPresse news agency, all passengers and crew aboard were killed in the crash.

The small plane was carrying six passengers and a crew of two pilots. Among those deceased was a young boy, local media reported.

Firefighters were rushed to the crash site, near a subway station in San Donato Milanese, a small town near Milan. Many cars parked nearby were set ablaze, but no other casualties were reported.

Describing the horrific accident, one eyewitness a 26-year-old man named Giuseppe, said: "I heard my window panes shake. I opened the window and like in the movies, I saw a big column of smoke rising, and I called for help."

The plane, a Pilatus PC-12 single-engine aircraft, crashed five minutes after takeoff. Italy's national aviation safety agency has opened an investigation into the crash.