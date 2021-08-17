A Russian prototype Ilyushin Il-112V military transport aircraft crashed during a test flight in Moscow region on Tuesday with three people onboard the plane. The aircraft manufacturer United Aircraft Corporation confirmed the accident, however, failed to clarify if there were any casualties.

According to RIA news agency, citing an anonymous source, three people onboard the flight died in the tragic crash. The video of the plane flying in low altitude before one of the wings caught fire has been shared online.

Terrifying incident caught on camera

The terrifying video shows the Russian prototype aircraft go up in flames right before it plummeted to the ground, leading to a huge explosion. Thick black smoke could be seen billowing into the sky, as seen in the video.

The Ilyushin Il-112V military transport aircraft, while in its test phase, is aimed at replacing the ageing Antonov An-26 with Il-112V. The new prototype features turboprop engines and designed to transport military personnel, equipment and weapons. It can carry load of up to 5 tons.

Watch the video of the plane crash below: