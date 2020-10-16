Union minister Piyush Goyal will be undergoing surgery to remove a kidney stone. The BJP leader made the announcement on Friday in a tweet. Piyush Goyal announced on Twitter, "I shall be undergoing a procedure to remove a kidney stone. Will be back soon."

Union minister Piyush Goyal will be undergoing surgery to remove a kidney stone. The BJP leader made the announcement on Friday in a tweet.

I shall be undergoing a procedure to remove a kidney stone. Will be back soon. — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 16, 2020

Recently, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal was given the additional charge of the Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ministry, a portfolio held by the late Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan, who passed away.