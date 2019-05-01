The e-commerce website, Flipkart has teased the most anticipated and cheaper Pixel device from Google. The search giant is expected to launch a new Pixel series – Pixel 3a and 3a XL, on May 7 in San Francisco in PDT (Pacific Daylight Time) time zone. Now, Flipkart has confirmed that the new Pixel series is coming to India on the same day. So, the launch in India is scheduled for 8 May as the time difference with IST (Indian Standard Time) is almost 12 hours.

The teaser page has quoted "Help is on the way. Something big is coming to the Pixel universe." With the launch of the new Pixel 3a series, Google is going to foray into the mid-segment smartphone market. Recently, Google has admitted the pressure in the premium smartphone category and has revealed the sales of Pixel 3 is not as good as Pixel 2.

Pixel 3a is a lite version of the Pixel 3 and will get cheaper price tag than the flagship smartphone. A budget phone from Google can change the fate of Pixel phone series, which is performing very poor in terms of sales.

Pixel 3a: What we know so far

Pixel 3a will sport a 5.6-inch FHD+ OLED screen with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels, while Pixel 3a XL will feature a 6-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 1080x2220 pixels. As per the Geekbench listing, this cheaper Pixel device is expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC, which will be coupled with 4 GB RAM. Ahead of its official debut, the smartphones have received Bluetooth SIG Certifications, which reveals that the devices will support Bluetooth 5.0.

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL were leaked in official press render, divulging a design similar to the Pixel 3 phones. But the smartphone is likely to come with a plastic body instead of glass. Google Pixel 3a is also expected to sport a 12-megapixel rear camera and could be fuelled with 3,000mAh battery.

Previously, a Pixel 3a with purple paint job was spotted online. It features a yellow button on the right side. Other than it, it is also rumoured that an Iris colour variant is also in the pipeline. As the launch date draws closer, more info will come about the upcoming Pixel series. So, stay tuned with us to get update swiftly.