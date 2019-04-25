Search engine giant, Google, earlier in the month, announced something big is coming to the Pixel Universe on May 7, 2019, and many, even me are betting it is related to the rumoured Pixel 3a series launch and now, we have a full image of the Android phone revealing the key design elements.

Renowned tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has posted a Pixel 3a picture confirming that the device will have a resemblance to the original Pixel 3, a generic model by the way. It won't come with a notch, but with thick bezels on top and the bottom, which will be occupied by the speaker grille and the front camera on the top and the base, it has plain function-less surface.

On the back, it has two-tone white shell with a top featuring glass enclosure having a single-lens camera and LED flash. Further down, the surface has a matte finish and a fingerprint sensor and the noticeable 'G' engraving down below.

On the sides, it has an orange-coloured power button and a snow-hued volume rockers below.

Word on the street is that the Pixel 3a will sport a 5.6-inch OLED screen with 2220x1080p resolution having 440 ppi (pixels per inch) display density.

Inside, it is expected to ship with Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 chipset with 4GB RAM and a 3,000mAh battery, which is enough to keep the phone running for a full day under mixed usage.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, the Pixel 3a is said to house a 12MP primary camera on the back and an 8MP shooter on the front. With Google photography software onboard, consumers assured of getting top-notch quality shots on par with flagship phones.

Besides the Pixel 3a, Google is also expected to bring Pixel 3a XL. As the name suggests, it will flaunt a 6.0-inch OLED display with 2160x108p resolution and 4GB RAM. Other key details are expected to emerge online soon ahead of the launch. Stay tuned.

Both the devices will be run Android 9 Pie OS software. The Pixel 3a is expected to cost $300 (approx. €267/Rs 20,884) and the Pixel 3a XL will set you back by $350 (around €/312/Rs 24,364).