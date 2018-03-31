Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are great phones on their own, but their design isn't the best one out there. But 2018 looks promising for some great-looking phones and we have a lot of expectations from Google for the Pixel 3 design.

Imaginations and expectations can run wild, but a popular YouTube channel for DBS Designing has a concept design for Pixel 3, which is everything we could ask from Google this year. The possibility of seeing the same design implementation by Google is a long shot, but it seems plausible considering the designers have kept signature elements intact.

The first thing you'll notice in the video is the implementation of the full screen with ultra-sleek bezels on the top and at the bottom. The side bezels are equivalent to absent, which gives a larger screen real estate. The concept design doesn't show the presence of a notch, which is gaining significance in all bezel-less smartphones these days.

The video shows QHD+ resolution for the display and an in-display fingerprint sensor, which is yet to be embraced widely by OEMs. Only handful devices, both by Vivo, have the biometric sensor under the display. The thin bezels also accommodate dual front speakers, which deliver great audio just like in the Pixel 2.

The rear side of the Pixel 3 concept also shows revamped design, a massive departure from the Pixel 2 models with its glass and metal back. There's a dual camera at the back, aligned horizontally, which can take the Pixel 2's camera success to new heights. If true, it'll be interesting to see how a dual camera hardware with Google's AI software pair to bring out the best optics in a smartphone.

DBS Designing is hopeful the Pixel 3 could get 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, wireless charging support with fast charging. Other elements are left for the imagination, but the video covers pretty much all the bases.

Will Google take a cue from DBS' design? We can only wait to find out. Until then, watch the video below.