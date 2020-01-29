A 15-year-old boy was attacked by a pet pitbull in Punjab's Jalandhar on Tuesday evening, January 28, even as people nearby tried to rescue the boy. The video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

The CCTV footage shows the dog continuously biting Laksh Uppal even after being hit by several people multiple times. The boy was returning home on his bicycle from tuition when the incident occurred.

Passers-by hit the dog with sticks and stones, while some even threw water on the animal to save the boy. The dog, however, held on to the boy's legs even as his mother tried to clench him out of his jaws.

The boy was severely injured on both legs and has been hospitalised. His parents have filed a complaint with the police.