Singer Pink is opening up about the loss of a baby that she had planned to keep. As she gears up for the release of her upcoming music album, Hurts 2B Human, the pop artist went a little personal. Stating how some of the songs touch upon her own life experiences, she told to USA Today, what she went through as a teenager who underwent miscarriage.

One of the songs from her latest album, Happy, is very close to her heart. A line from the song, "Since I was 17, I've always hated my body / and it feels like my body's hated me" is actually derived from the miscarriage she suffered when she was 17. Further divulging into details of the same, Pink quoted, "The reason I said [that] is because I've always had this very tomboy, very strong gymnast body, but actually at 17 I had a miscarriage," Pink told the outlet. "And I was going to have that child." She further continued, "But when that happens to a woman or a young girl, you feel like your body hates you and like your body is broken, and it's not doing what it's supposed to do."

Pink has suffered from several miscarriages and uses songwriting a means to get the pain out of her system. Quoting it to be her way of catharting, Pink told USA Today "I've had several miscarriages since, so I think it's important to talk about what you're ashamed of, who you really are and the painful s—. I've always written that way."

In her interview, Pink also spoke about how she regularly attends therapy. One of the reasons why she is able to openly talk about such personal issues is because she caters to her mental health. "I believe in self-confrontation and just getting things out. What I love about therapy is that they'll tell you what your blind spots are," she shared. "Although that's uncomfortable and painful, it gives you something to work with." Earlier last week, Pink had also spoken about how she and her husband Carey Hart have been seeking therapy their entire marriage. The couple share 7 and half-year-old daughter Willow Sage and 2-years-old son Jameson Moon.